Man, 21, shot in Lawndale home

A man was shot in both legs inside a residence Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was inside a home around 2:46 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Kedvale Avenue when someone outside started shooting, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is custody as Area Four detectives investigate.