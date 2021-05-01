Man, 22, shot in a building in Woodlawn

A man was shot inside a building in Woodlawn on Saturday.

The man was in a hallway around 3:30 p.m. in a residence on South Eberhart near 61st when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

He was hit in the leg, finger and grazed on his head. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

More than 1,000 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, and of those, about 200 have died.

Chicago Police said Saturday that violent crime is up 4% year to date and up 20% for April 2021 compared to April 2020. The violent crime subtotal includes the categories of homicide, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, robbery and criminal sexual assault.