Man charged with multiple armed robberies in the Loop

A man was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery in the Loop neighborhood this week.

Jorge Gonzales, 23, was arrested Tuesday in North Lawndale.

Chicago police say Gonzales robbed victims at gunpoint at the following times and locations:

At 5:50 a.m. on June 26 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, 30-year-old female victim.

On June 25 in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, 19-year-old female, 20-year-old male, and 21-year-old female victims.

On June in the first block of North Michigan Avenue, attempted robbery of two 20-year-old female victims.

Gonzales was charged with six felony counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.