Man, 23, shot several times in Lawndale alley

A man was shot several times Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 23-year-old was standing in an alley around 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Kildare Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to police.

The victim was struck in the groin, arm and torso. He was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.