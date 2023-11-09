Expand / Collapse search

Man, 24, reported missing from Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Loop.

Muhammad Hassan Khan, 24, was last seen Wednesday in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Khan is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black Puma sweatpants and black shoes with yellow stripes.

Police said Khan may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

Muhammad Hassan | Chicago police