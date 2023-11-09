Man, 24, reported missing from Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Loop.

Muhammad Hassan Khan, 24, was last seen Wednesday in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Khan is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black Puma sweatpants and black shoes with yellow stripes.

Police said Khan may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.