Man, 24, shot in the buttock in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A man was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was outside with a group about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Ohio Street when someone ran at him with a gun and started firing shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the buttocks and taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. He was in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

