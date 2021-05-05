Man, 25, charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into Frankfort apartment

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly breaking into an apartment in suburban Frankfort.

Brian Rudnicki has been charged with residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property.

On Feb. 23, the Frankfort Police Department responded to a burglary in progress occurring at an apartment complex.

The complainant heard noises near her sliding patio door and observed unknown subjects standing outside the door, authorities said.

One subject then broke the glass to the patio door and the subjects made entry into the apartment.

The victim fled the apartment unharmed and dialed 911.

Frankfort police responded, however, the offenders fled and were not located.

Several pieces of evidence were collected at the scene.

Following the investigation, a suspect was identified.

An arrest warrant was secured on May 4.

On Wednesday, the Frankfort Police Department effected the warrant and arrested Rudnicki.

His bond is set at $150,000.00.

Rudnicki was processed at the Frankfort Police Department and later transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.