Man, 26, killed in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 9:20 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored SUV started shooting, according to police.

Paramedics took the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.