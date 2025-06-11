Man, 26, shot dead trying to sell car on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday during a meeting to sell a vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the suspected buyer pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head before fleeing into a nearby home. SWAT responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing with no arrests reported.



A 26-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning during a meeting to sell a vehicle in the city's Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 12:37 a.m. to the 7800 block of South Paulina Street, where the victim had arranged to meet an unidentified man. According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting , striking the victim in the head.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

A witness told police the shooter fled the scene and entered a nearby residence. SWAT officers were called to the area, and the scene remained active as of early Wednesday morning.

Area Two detectives are leading the investigation. No arrests have been reported.