Man, 28, dies after shot in neck and shoulder in West Woodlawn: Police

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man was shot in the neck in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue, after the man was reportedly shot while standing on the sidewalk.

According to police, an unknown man wearing a ski mask approached the victim, shooting him in the neck and shoulder, before he fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.