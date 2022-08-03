Man, 30, killed after being shot multiple times in the back on Chicago's West Side

A man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of West Gladys.

At 6:35 p.m., a 30-year-old man was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the back, and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating.