Man, 30, shot multiple times in Chicago

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago police said the man was standing outside in the 8200 block of south Sangamon just after 2 a.m., when an unidentified offender fired shots, and fled the scene.

The man, shot multiple times, ran towards a nearby house, collapsing in the door-way, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The man was unable to provide police with details of the incident due to the severity of his wounds.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.