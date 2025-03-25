Man, 30, stabbed near downtown CTA station

The Brief A 30-year-old man was critically wounded after being stabbed during an argument near the Clark/Lake Blue Line station Monday night. He suffered wounds to his leg and neck and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.



A man was stabbed and critically wounded Monday night near a CTA station in the Loop.

The backstory:

Police said the 30-year-old was stabbed with a "sharp object" during an argument with two people around 9:18 p.m. in the 100 block of North Clark Street near the Clark/Lake Blue Line stop.

The victim was stabbed in the leg and neck and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene of the stabbing. No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.