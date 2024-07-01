Man, 34, shot to death in Roseland

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police found the 34-year-old sitting inside a car around 11:40 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 100 block of West 113th Street, police said.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. No further information was provided.