Man, 38, dies after being struck by vehicle in Chicago suburb, police say

The Brief Zishan Ladha, 38, died Thursday after being struck Tuesday while crossing Northwest Highway in Palatine. Police say he was outside a crosswalk and hit by an 81-year-old driver who stayed at the scene. No citations issued; investigation continues.



A 38-year-old Palatine man died Thursday, two days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Northwest Highway, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of northbound Northwest Highway, near East Wilson Street.

Police and fire personnel found the pedestrian, identified as Zishan Ladha, lying in the roadway.

Ladha was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday, police said.

An investigation determined Ladha was crossing the highway eastbound, outside a crosswalk, when he stepped into the northbound curb lane while wearing dark clothing. He was struck by a gray Buick Enclave driven by an 81-year-old man.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. No citations have been issued.

Following the crash, northbound lanes between East Palatine Road and East Wood Street were closed until about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

What's next:

It is unclear whether the driver will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.