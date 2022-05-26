Man, 38, shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot Wednesday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old was standing on the street around 9:21 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.