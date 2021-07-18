Expand / Collapse search

Man, 40, fatally shot in parking lot of VFW Hall in Joliet

By Jenna Carroll
Crime and Public Safety
JOLIET, Ill. - A 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of a VFW Hall in Joliet.

At about 9:40 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the Cantigny Post 367 VFW Hall located at 826 Horseshoe Drive for a report of a person shot in the parking lot.

Officers located the victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, police said. 

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact JPD at 815-724-3020, or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.