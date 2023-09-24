Expand / Collapse search

Man, 40, fatally shot in the chest on South Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Gresham
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. 

A 40-year-old man was standing in the street in the 9000 block of South Emerald Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. when he was shot. 

Police say a male suspect approached the victim on foot. 

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating in Gresham. 