Man, 40, stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor

A man was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was fighting with another male who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest just before midnight in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to Advocated Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.