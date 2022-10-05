Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said.

The man was shot once in the shoulder and self-transported to Rush Univesity Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate