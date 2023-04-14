Man, 41, shot to death in Park Manor

A man was fatally shot Thursday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was inside a home with a group of people around 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said.

The man was struck in the armpit and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.