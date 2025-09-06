Man, 42, found shot to death in Chicago home

The Brief A 42-year-old man was found shot to death inside a Princeton Park home Saturday morning, police said. No arrests have been made as Area Two detectives investigate.



A 42-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a South Side home Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers responded about 10:49 a.m. to the 300 block of West 93rd Street in the Princeton Park neighborhood, where the man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the body, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating.