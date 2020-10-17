Man, 51, charged with trying to get 15-year-old to have sex with him over dating app
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old Chicago man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly tried to get a 15-year-old boy to have sex with him.
Police said that Matthew Baldwin was actually chatting with an undercover police officer on a dating app.
The conversations began last month, police said.
Baldwin was arrested after arranging a meeting near his home, police said.
He has been released on bail.
