Man, 51, charged with trying to get 15-year-old to have sex with him over dating app

article

A 51-year-old Chicago man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly tried to get a 15-year-old boy to have sex with him.

Police said that Matthew Baldwin was actually chatting with an undercover police officer on a dating app.

The conversations began last month, police said.

Baldwin was arrested after arranging a meeting near his home, police said.

He has been released on bail.

MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL AS TEACHER, CLASSMATES WATCHED IN HORROR

Advertisement

DRIVER SLAMS INTO CHICAGO POLICE SQUAD CAR, INJURING THREE

STAR FROM 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING GIRLFRIEND