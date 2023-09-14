Man, 53, arrested after burglarizing West Town store

A man was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into and burglarizing a store Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a burglary around 1 a.m. and found the window of a retail store had been shattered in the 1000 block of West Randolph Street. Officers searched the store but did not find the suspect.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect and after a search of the immediate area, police found a man matching the witness' description with items that had been stolen. The 53-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The West Town area has been dealing with a rash of smash-and-grab burglaries in recent days.

No further information was immediately available.