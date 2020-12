article

A 57-year-old man was reported missing from West Town.

Liborio Gonzalez was last seen Dec. 23 and is missing from the 1500 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police said.

He may be in need of medical attention and is known to visit the areas around Chicago and Ashland avenues, police said.

He is 5-foot-6, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.