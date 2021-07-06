Man, 60, dies after being pulled from North Shore Channel

A 60-year-old man has died after he was pulled from the water of the North Shore Channel Tuesday evening near Bryn Mawr Avenue.

The man was found by divers just after 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of West Byrn Mawr Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the man, fire officials said.

He was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A death investigation is underway.

