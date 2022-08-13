Man, 61, shot while at stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A man was shot to death while at a stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 71st Street.

At about 11:09 p.m., the 62-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by an unknown offender, police said.

The victim was shot in the head, and transported to an area hospital.

He was later pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.