Man, 61, violently robbed in the Loop

A 61-year-old man was attacked and robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning in the Loop.

The man was on the sidewalk around 2:46 a.m. when four suspects got out of a dark-colored vehicle, one of them armed with a gun, and demanded his money and phone in the first block of North LaSalle Street, police said.

During the robbery one of the suspects hit the victim on the back of the head and on his elbow, police said. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.