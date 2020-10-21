Man, 63, last seen boarding bus from Michigan to Chicago

article

Police are searching for a man who got on a bus to Chicago from Michigan last week and has not been seen since.

Leon Brown, 63, was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus from Kalamazoo, Michigan, towards Chicago, Chicago police said.

Police described Brown as a 6-foot-1, 155-pound man with brown eyes and gray hair.

Brown is known to hang out near the area of 69th Street and Calumet Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.