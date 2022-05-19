Man, 63, shot in the face while in car at gas station on Chicago's West Side

A 63-year-old man was shot at a gas station in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West Garfield.

At about 3:30 p.m., the man was inside of a vehicle, when an unknown suspect produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the face, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.