Man, 66, charged in deadly stabbing on CTA Blue Line train, police say

The Brief Lawrence Strother, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train. The 42-year-old victim was stabbed in the thigh and later died at Lutheran General Hospital; his identity has not been released. Strother was arrested Thursday night in Rosemont and was set to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.



A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Lawrence Strother faces one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 9500 block of Technology Boulevard in Rosemont after being identified as the suspect, authorities said.

Pictured is Lawrence Strother, 66. (Chicago PD )

Police said Strother fatally stabbed a 42-year-old man in the thigh while aboard a Blue Line train in the 5800 block of North River Road earlier that day.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

What's next:

Strother was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing. No further details have been made available.

RELATED: CTA crime: Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train