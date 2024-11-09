Man, 66, killed during fight on Chicago's Near West Side

A 66-year-old man died after a fight broke out at a residence in Chicago's University Village Friday night.

Chicago police said the victim got into a fight with a 34-year-old man around 11:13 p.m. They were inside a residence in the 1300 block of 13th Street when the younger man struck the older man with a closed fist.

According to police, the blow caused the victim to fall to the ground and become unresponsive. He was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges. Area Three detectives are investigating.