Man, 74, reported missing after being discharged from suburban hospital

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old man who was reported missing after leaving a west suburban hospital.

Herbert Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday when he was discharged from West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and never reached his home, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Moore is described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with gray eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black skull hat, a light-beige Carhart jacket, dark blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 7465-8255.