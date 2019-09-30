Man, 87, missing from Arlington Heights

article

An 87-year-old man was reported missing from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Lamar Brumfield was last seen leaving his home about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Yale Avenue, Arlington Heights police said.

He has a condition that places him in danger, police said. He was driving a silver-colored 2004 Lincoln Town Car with an Illinois license plate reading 791RM.

Brumfield is 6-foot-1, 202 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a retired military hat, Hawaiian style shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked t0 call Arlington Heights police at 847-368-5300.