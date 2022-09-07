Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night.

Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The victim was unable to communicate and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and a weapon was recovered. Area Two detectives are investigating.