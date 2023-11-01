Man accused of crashing into Illinois State Police squad car in Cook County

article

A Chicago man is accused of crashing into an Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car on Halloween.

At about 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, an ISP trooper was stationary in the left lane of Interstate 94 just south of Old Orchard Road with emergency lights activated and flares in the roadway behind a squad car, police said.

The trooper was handling a weather-related crash when a 2003 Toyota Matrix, which was traveling southbound, failed to move over and struck the right side of a squad car.

The trooper was outside the car at the time of the crash and was uninjured, ISP said.

The driver of the Toyota, 28-year-old Fadil Sanni of Chicago was also uninjured.

Sanni was issued citations for Scott's Law – improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no valid driver's license.

This is the 18th Scott's Law-related crash of 2023.