Man accused of killing Chicago police officer to remain in custody, judge rules

The Brief A judge denied pretrial release for Alphanso Talley, 27, who is charged with killing Chicago Police Officer John Bartholomew and critically wounding another officer at a hospital. Prosecutors say Talley carried out an earlier armed robbery, then shot the officers after allegedly retrieving a hidden gun while in custody at the hospital. The judge cited public safety concerns and flight risk, while the defense pointed to Talley’s mental health and background; he remains in custody pending a May 20 court date.



The man charged with fatally shooting a Chicago police officer will remain in custody after a judge denied him pretrial release.

A judge ordered Alphanso Talley, 27, held pending trial in connection with the shooting death of Officer John Bartholomew and the critical wounding of another officer Saturday at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital.

What happened in court:

Talley faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of a peace officer, according to the Chicago Police Department. Bartholomew, 38, was killed in the shooting.

CPD Ofc. John Bartholomew was shot and killed on April 25, 2026. (Chicago Police Department)

During the hearing, Judge D’Anthony Thedford repeatedly told Talley to be quiet. At times, Talley smiled and laughed in court. As the hearing concluded, he turned to family members and said, "I love you." They responded, "We’re going to free you."

Prosecutors said Talley had earlier pistol-whipped a 55-year-old Family Dollar employee during an armed robbery. The victim suffered a broken nose, two black eyes and requires surgery.

Authorities said multiple witnesses, including hospital staff and a patient, saw the shooting. Part of the incident was captured on video outside a CT scan room.

Thedford said Talley poses a clear threat to the public and would likely attempt to flee if released.

Assistant Public Defender Julie Koehler argued Talley should be granted pretrial release, citing his upbringing in foster care, mental illness and efforts to take classes while incarcerated. Prosecutors, however, pointed to his criminal history and repeated violations of release conditions, including arrests while on electronic monitoring.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Saturday at the hospital. Bartholomew and another officer — a 57-year-old, 21-year veteran who has not been publicly identified — were escorting Talley, who was in custody in connection with the earlier robbery.

Prosecutors said Talley told officers he had ingested narcotics and was taken to the hospital. In an exam room, he asked for privacy while changing into hospital scrubs.

Although initially restrained, Talley was unhandcuffed and unshackled before entering the CT room, prosecutors said. They allege he then retrieved a gun hidden under a blanket at the foot of a bed and opened fire on the officers.

Authorities have not said how the gun was brought into the hospital.

Talley fled through a window but was apprehended a short time later. The shooting prompted a temporary closure of the hospital. The wounded officer remains hospitalized in critical condition.

What's next:

Talley’s family has disputed prosecutors’ account. After the hearing, some relatives said they were unsure what happened but suggested that, if Talley was responsible, he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Talley is scheduled to return to court May 20 and will remain in custody until then.

Funeral arrangements:

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Ofc. Bartholomew was announced on Thursday.

His visitation is set for 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 7, at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago. The funeral will happen at 10 a.m., May 8, at the same church.