Man with AK-47 and ammo arrested near RNC security zone: police

Outside the RNC security perimeter, a man with an AK-47, ammo and no concealed carry permit was arrested and charged.

Authorities said Donnell Tinsley, 21, was wearing a ski mask and carrying a large tactical backpack when Homeland Security Agents approached him.

According to court documents, Tinlsey's hands were "shaking and he began looking from left to right."

Inside Donnell Tinsley's bag, special agents said they located an AK-47, ammunition, a "Scream" movie mask, two sets of black gloves, a flashlight and spray paint.

Although the arrest happened outside RNC's exterior zone Monday, the area is filled with hotels, bars and restaurants.

FOX32 crews saw convention attendees passing through all day Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Columbus police in Milwaukee on RNC detail killed 43-year-old Sam Sharp Jr., who officials said was wielding a knife at another man.

"These Columbus officers saved an unarmed man from death or serious injury," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

More than 4000 officers are part of the RNC's special security event, canvassing the area around the clock.

Johnson said outside these cases, there have been no significant issues.

In court on Wednesday, defense attorneys argued that Tinsley was not competent to proceed.

He'll soon be evaluated by a forensics unit and was ordered to remain in custody.