Man allegedly armed with knife robs Joliet bank: police

A bank in southwest suburban Joliet was robbed Thursday morning by a man allegedly armed with a knife, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m., Joliet police responded to the Heartland Bank and Trust located at 5650 Caton Farm Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say a man had entered the bank announcing a robbery, and implied he was armed with a knife.

The man stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a red logo, dark pants, and dark shoes. He also wore a medical facemask, sunglasses and gloves.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation by the FBI.