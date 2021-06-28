Expand / Collapse search
Man and woman charged with leaving Niles spa without paying, assaulting employee

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Niles
Eric I. Jones and Tabria E.T. Rutledge | Niles police

NILES, Ill. - A man and woman were arrested for assaulting a spa employee after they were confronted about not paying for services at the business in suburban Niles, according to police.

Eric I. Jones, 31, of the 200 Block of 93rd Street and Tabria E.T. Rutledge, 25, of the 8300 Block of 86th Avenue in Justice, IL, are each charged with one misdemeanor count of theft of labor or services. Jones has also been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, police said.

About 11:11 p.m. on March 29, police responded to reports of a battery at King Spa located at 809 Civic Center Drive in Niles. Police say an employee at the spa approached a man and a woman about payment for services after they left without paying.

When the employee approached Jones, he allegedly pushed the spa employee to the ground. Both suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Jones is due in court on July 15. Rutledge is due in court on August 2.

