Man arrested after attacking woman in Hyde Park

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly beating a 55-year-old woman in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was working outside in the 5300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue around 11:44 a.m. when she was attacked.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, and the offender was taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating the case, which is believed to be domestic in nature.

No further information was immediately available.