Man arrested after stand-off with Kane County SWAT

A 50-year-old man accused of theft was arrested Monday following a stand-off with the Kane County SWAT team.

About 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home of John W. Emerson in the 800 block of South Kendall Street to serve an arrest warrant for theft, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

After knocking, Emerson allegedly came to the door and pointed a rifle at the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Emerson then ran inside and barricaded the door, the sheriff’s office said, and a second person was seen inside the home.

The Kane County SWAT team responded and Emerson refused their commands to exit the home, the sheriff’s office said.

An armed SWAT vehicle then pushed open the front door and window and Emerson and the second person inside surrendered shortly after, the sheriff’s office said.

Emerson was arrested for an outstanding warrant and is being held in Kane County jail.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident.