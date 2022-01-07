Man arrested following incident of 'inappropriate communication' involving a minor at a private school: police

article

A 50-year-old Schaumburg man was arrested Friday, and charged with battery and disorderly conduct following an incident at a private school, according to Glenview police.

Gino F. Rosales was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, following an investigation into a complaint that a teacher and minor were having inappropriate communications, police said.

The investigation started on Dec. 12, 2021, after a parent said a teacher and minor were having inappropriate communications both during and after school hours, at an institution formerly in the 3600 block of West Lake Avenue. Police said the investigation revealed some communications were of sexual nature and a battery had occurred.

Rosales was released on bond with a Skokie court date set for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.

Glenview investigators conducted this investigation with the assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center of North and Northwest Cook County, the Department of Child and Family Services, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000, or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055

Police said there is no further information to release at this time.