Man arrested for throwing White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros championship parade

Authorities have a man behind bars Monday after throwing a hard seltzer can at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros celebration parade.

The Houston Police Department confirmed on Twitter only one person was arrested during the Astros Parade of Champions. Officials only identified the person as a male, 33, for throwing the can at Sen. Cruz.

Video shared on Twitter captured the moment the can almost hit the senator and someone nearby attempted to block the can.

During the event, the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St., where he was met with a mix of cheers and boos.

Officials confirmed Sen. Cruz did not require medical attention and the man was arrested without incident.

The senator issued a subsequent tweet thanking law enforcement for their rapid response and had some choice words for the attacker.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Sen. Cruz tweeted. "I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but assault charges are expected.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.