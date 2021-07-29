Man arrested in deadly Puerto Rican parade shooting now in CPD custody

article

The man arrested in deadly Puerto Rican Parade shooting in Humboldt Park last month is now in CPD custody.

About 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Anthony Lorenzi was placed into custody at O'Hare Airport after being extradited from San Diego.

Lorenzi is charged with the murder of Giovanni Arzuaga which occurred on June 19 on West Division Street on the Northwest Side during the Puerto Rican Day festivities.

Arzuaga and Yasmin Perez were shot around 9:15 p.m. on June 19, hours after the parade had ended.

Police said Arzuaga and Perez were ambushed by three men. A video shared widely on social media of the alleged shooting showed the victims being pulled out or falling out of a car with a Puerto Rican flag.

"It happened extremely quickly – a minor traffic accident and there's an immediate punching and kicking and pulling, and trying to harm these people inside the vehicle," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "Then these execution-style shots are fired into this individual's head."

Arzuaga, 24, died. Perez, who was shot in the neck and died days later.

Brown said Lorenzi fled to California following the shooting, but was located using surveillance by Chicago police. He has 26 felony arrests and seven convictions, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

The couple leaves behind two children. A GoFundMe has been created to help their family.

No additional information is available at this time.