Man beaten at CTA Red Line station in the Loop

A man was punched in the face several times Tuesday night at a CTA Red Line stop in the Loop.

The 43-year-old was approached around 11:11 p.m. by a group of people who began punching him in the face at the Lake Red Line station, police said.

The man suffered bruising and swelling to the face and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

