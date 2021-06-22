Man carjacked as he slept inside his car in West Town

A 39-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday morning in West Town on the Near West Side.

About 1 a.m., he was sleeping inside his white 2017 Hyundai Sonata in the 100 block of North Green Street, when three males approached, one tapped his window with a gun and demanded that he get out, Chicago police said.

The man complied, and the group fled in his vehicle, police said. The man was not injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Police described the suspects as three black males in their 20's, wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Advertisement

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.