Man carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The 60-year-old was getting things out of the trunk of his white 2019 Chevy Malibu around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Churchill Street when someone approached and displayed a handgun, police said.

The man backed away from the car and the offender drove away in the Malibu, following the SUV he had arrived in, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.