Man carried out takeover-style heists; robbed 15 Chicago liquor, convenience stores: prosecutors

A man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for violently robbing 15 Chicago liquor and convenience stores and attempting to rob two others.

Angelo Stanton, 32, pleaded guilty last year to robbery and firearm charges.

According to prosecutors, in the summer and fall of 2016, Stanton carried out takeover-style heists and robbed 15 stores.

He pointed a handgun at employees and demanded cash from the register or safe during the robberies.

He also fired shots in five of the incidents, wounding two store employees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

The robberies and attempted robberies occurred in the following locations:

Aug. 23, 2016: Castillo’s Super Market, 2732 W. 59th St.

Aug. 26, 2016: Danny’s Liquors, 2222 N. Western Ave.

Aug. 30, 2016: One Stop Western Market, 3456 S. Western Ave.

Sept. 3, 2016: Granados Liquors, 1859 W. 47th St.

Sept. 8, 2016: Buchanas Food & Liquor, 1834 W. 47th St.

Sept. 13, 2016: El Yunque Liquor Store, 1900 N. California Ave.

Sept. 20, 2016: West Town Wine and Spirits, 2501 W. North Ave.

Sept. 21, 2016: Park Dollar and Food Store, 1101 N. California Ave.

Sept. 22, 2016: Albany Food & Liquors, 3048 W. Fullerton Ave.

Sept. 23, 2016: Value Most Liquors, 3236 N. Pulaski Rd.

Sept. 25, 2016: Manha grocery store, 3751 W. Armitage Ave.

Sept. 28, 2016: Evelyn Food Market, 2926 W. Pulaski Rd.

Sept. 30, 2016: Don’s Grill, 1837 S. Western Ave.

Oct. 2, 2016: One Stop Market, 3456 S. Western Ave.

Oct. 4, 2016: Humboldt Haus, 2958 W. North Ave.

Oct. 9, 2016: Bucktown Food & Liquors, 2422 W. Fullerton Ave.

Oct. 11, 2016: Lucky One Food, 1854 N. Pulaski Rd.

Stanton's prison sentence was handed down Monday.

Advertisement

A hearing to determine the amount of restitution that Stanton must pay to the victims is scheduled for May 3, prosecutors said.