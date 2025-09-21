Man charged after two stabbings in North Lawndale: police

The Brief Shaquille Rogers, 32, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man in North Lawndale. Police said Rogers attacked the woman on S. Spaulding Avenue, then minutes later stabbed the man on S. Kedzie Avenue; both victims were seriously injured. Rogers was arrested Saturday morning in the 1800 block of S. Kedzie Avenue and is due in court Monday.



A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery after stabbing a 22-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Shaquille Rogers, 32, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and using a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one misdemeanor count of battery and causing bodily harm.

He was arrested by police on Saturday around 10:25 a.m in the 1800 block of S. Kedzie Avenue. He was identified as the offender, who less than 20 minutes earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman in the 1200 block of S. Spaulding Avenue.

Minutes after that, the offender also stabbed and seriously injured a 62-year-old man in the 1200 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

Shaquille Rogers, 32 (Chicago Police)

What's next:

Rogers's next court date is scheduled for Monday.