Man charged after two stabbings in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery after stabbing a 22-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Shaquille Rogers, 32, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and using a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one misdemeanor count of battery and causing bodily harm.
He was arrested by police on Saturday around 10:25 a.m in the 1800 block of S. Kedzie Avenue. He was identified as the offender, who less than 20 minutes earlier, stabbed and seriously injured a 22-year-old woman in the 1200 block of S. Spaulding Avenue.
Minutes after that, the offender also stabbed and seriously injured a 62-year-old man in the 1200 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.
Shaquille Rogers, 32 (Chicago Police)
What's next:
Rogers's next court date is scheduled for Monday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.